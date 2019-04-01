PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Tomfoolery

James Franklin Said What??

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
4/1/19 6:33 pm

“I usually dip it in some kind of oil – maybe canola oil or olive oil – when I wake up in the morning. My wife and kids love the smell. Then, when we start our coaches’ meetings each morning, all of the grad assistants take a shift buffing it out with a microfiber cloth. We’re talking about maybe getting one of those industrial floor waxers.” – James Franklin on how he keeps his head so shiny.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Students Use Fake IDs To Exploit Free Food From Dining Commons

The ‘children under six eat for free’ loophole has taken a financial toll on the university.

Vacant Penn State Frat Houses Overrun By Students Escaping Supplemental Housing

“I couldn’t take it anymore. I needed to get the hell out,” one supplemental escapee said.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend