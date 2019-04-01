James Franklin Said What??

“I usually dip it in some kind of oil – maybe canola oil or olive oil – when I wake up in the morning. My wife and kids love the smell. Then, when we start our coaches’ meetings each morning, all of the grad assistants take a shift buffing it out with a microfiber cloth. We’re talking about maybe getting one of those industrial floor waxers.” – James Franklin on how he keeps his head so shiny.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]