James Franklin Said What??
“I usually dip it in some kind of oil – maybe canola oil or olive oil – when I wake up in the morning. My wife and kids love the smell. Then, when we start our coaches’ meetings each morning, all of the grad assistants take a shift buffing it out with a microfiber cloth. We’re talking about maybe getting one of those industrial floor waxers.” – James Franklin on how he keeps his head so shiny.
