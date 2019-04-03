Penn State Football Raises Student Ticket Prices Once Again

Penn State athletics announced a $7 increase in price for student season football tickets and the schedule for when students can secure their seats.

This is the second consecutive season of increased ticket prices — each game will cost a dollar more this season after a $2 per game increase for the 2018 slate of home games. In total, season tickets will cost $239 — up from last year’s total of $232, which was the fifth-highest student ticket price in the nation. Student ticket prices hadn’t increased since 2009 prior to last season.

As usual, the day you can purchase your season tickets depends on your class standing. This year’s student ticket sales will take place during the week of June 17. Here’s a look at the sale’s full schedule:

Graduate Students: 7 a.m. Monday, June 17

Seniors: 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 18

Juniors: 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 19

Sophomores: 7 a.m. Thursday, June 20

Freshmen: 7 a.m. Friday, June 21

Students must be registered for at least 12 credits in the fall semester in order to be eligible to purchase tickets.

This year’s season ticket sale will also introduce mobile ticketing for entry into home games — athletics will release more information on this later in the summer, but it appears the old method of swiping into Beaver Stadium with your Penn State ID is on its way out.

You’ll be able to purchase your season tickets on Ticketmaster on your assigned morning in the summer. Tickets usually aren’t available for long — the seniors, juniors, sophomores, and freshmen all sold out their allotments within nine minutes last season — so don’t take the sale lightly.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

‘Did You Mean Cinnamon?’: Cinnamane’s Rise To SPA Stardom After graduating and dropping his second album, Nick Hindermyer a.k.a. Cinnamane reflects on how his time at Penn State shaped his career as an artist.