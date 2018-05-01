PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Penn State Football Raises Student Ticket Prices, Season Tickets Expected To Sell Out Soon

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
5/1/18 3:51 pm

For the first time since 2009, Penn State football will increase the price of student season tickets — up to $232 from $218.

It’s an increase of $2 per game for the seven-game season. Student tickets will go on sale June 18-22, with a specific day set for each class.

Penn State also announced that it has acquired 6,100 new season ticket holders for the upcoming season, which along with a high renewal rate, means season tickets are expected to sell out in the next two weeks.

Season tickets sold out in August last year, and that was the first sellout since 2008.

Penn State announced in the fall that the price of a season ticket would also rise for the first time since 2009, from $385 to $420.

After some fans awaited the arrival of their season ticket booklets and parking passes until the week of the opener in 2017, Penn State said it expects all ticket holders to have these items by mid-July.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

CommRadio Says It Was Hacked During Transphobic Twitter Exchange

CommRadio, a student-run media source from Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, started a Twitter exchange late Saturday night calling out Penn State Homecoming’s decision to remove the titles “king” and “queen” from its court — opting for gender-neutral titles.

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Penn State dropped both in a Saturday doubleheader to Illinois, but found a way to snap its 11-game losing streak in an extra-innings battle against the Illini on Sunday.

Penn State Baseball Swept In Weekend Series Against Northwestern

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Michigan 12-11

Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Student Life

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

CommRadio Says It Was Hacked During Transphobic Twitter Exchange

Free Perks For Students During Finals Week

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Elissa Hill

PA Attorney General Updates On Beta Theta Pi Case

“I’m confident that once this case makes it to a jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family.”

via Alvin de Levie on Facebook

De Levie Wants To Continue Town And Gown Relations, Focus On Housing Issues As Trustee

“Too many college kids are graduating with these loans, and it will affect their adult life and long-term until they can pay them off.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend