Penn State Football Raises Student Ticket Prices, Season Tickets Expected To Sell Out Soon

For the first time since 2009, Penn State football will increase the price of student season tickets — up to $232 from $218.

It’s an increase of $2 per game for the seven-game season. Student tickets will go on sale June 18-22, with a specific day set for each class.

Penn State also announced that it has acquired 6,100 new season ticket holders for the upcoming season, which along with a high renewal rate, means season tickets are expected to sell out in the next two weeks.

Season tickets sold out in August last year, and that was the first sellout since 2008.

Penn State announced in the fall that the price of a season ticket would also rise for the first time since 2009, from $385 to $420.

After some fans awaited the arrival of their season ticket booklets and parking passes until the week of the opener in 2017, Penn State said it expects all ticket holders to have these items by mid-July.

