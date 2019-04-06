Wide Receiver Weston Carr Will Transfer To Penn State

Penn State football will add Division II All-American Weston Carr to its group of wide receivers, according to the player’s Instagram account.

As a graduate transfer, Carr will be immediately eligible to play for the Nittany Lions in the 2019 season.

Carr spent the last four years with Azusa Pacific in Southern California, and he blossomed into one of his team’s most productive receivers during his time there. He was named an All-American in 2017 after posting 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns on 86 receptions, but his numbers took a small dip to 33 receptions, 644 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 2018.

At 6’2″ and 200 pounds, Carr has solid size and can add a different dynamic to the Penn State offense. He’ll join a deep group of wide receivers that includes KJ Hamler, Justin Shorter, Jahan Dotson, and fellow transfer George Campbell.

Players like Mac Hippenhammer, Cam Sullivan-Brown and Daniel George could also compete for snaps this season, but they project as depth players at this point in the spring.

Carr isn’t the only member of his family with Big Ten ties. His older brother, Austin, walked on at Northwestern and earned first team All-Big Ten honors after a breakout 2016 season.

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

