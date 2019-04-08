Hoping To Hammock? Not In These Trees

You may have already noticed the signs around campus declaring that hammocks and slack lines can no longer be attached to trees. As a hammock enthusiast, I reached out and found that the signs and new rules cover all 17,000 trees throughout campus.

“We know that those who like to relax in hammocks do not intentionally set out to harm trees — in fact, they are some of earth’s greatest friends and enjoy the outdoors immensely,” the university said in a statement. “But hammocking and slack lines are being prohibited because they can and do damage tree bark, as well as the inner layer of a tree.”

This repeated use of hammocks can lead to pest infestations, compromising of the immune system, and in young trees, the snapping of limbs and trunks. The change in rules falls under policy AD57, which protects university grounds from damage, and is currently being reworked in order to reflect the update.

“The life story of a tree is much longer than the four years a student may be here,” OPP’s Brian Phiel said in a release. “Our request comes as part of an effort to protect the trees on our beautiful campus and to keep everyone safe today and for many years to come.”

The changes come as a disappointment, as hammocks with straps (not rope knots) have previously been allowed. It also poses the question: Will there be poles installed around campus to allow for hammocks, or are the days of lounging between the trees are behind us?

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Haines Ryan is a senior majoring in Economics with a minor in German. Hailing from Lancaster, PA you might be surprised to hear that he is not Amish. Reach out with questions and comments at [email protected] or on Twitter @HyanRaines.

How To Plan Your State College Bar Tour There’s no better way to cap off another school year, or your college experience, than celebrating with a bar tour. Here are a few tips for how to get you started with your quest for the best day of the semester.