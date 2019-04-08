PSU news by
We Want To Hear Your Freshman Roommate Horror Stories

Onward State Staff
By Ryen Gailey
4/8/19 4:01 am

As the school year winds down, freshmen are left feeling one of two ways: counting the days until they get away from their roommate or preparing for the biggest meltdown of their lives when they have to leave each other.

For most students, freshman year was the first time they had to share a room with someone besides a sibling. A normal day could include scheduling who fills up your Brita or realizing you lost your key and your roommate locked the door. There are also the crazier — and much more entertaining — stories of roommates peeing in random places and throwing up in desk drawers.

If you or your freshman roomie have a crazy horror story, fill out the form below with all the details and send any applicable photos you’d like to include to [email protected].

Shoutout to everyone’s crazy froomies for making this post possible.

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a freshman early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk.

