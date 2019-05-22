Penn State Beaver Professor Accused Of Kidnapping Third Woman While Driving For Uber

Richard Lomotey, the Penn State Beaver professor who was accused of kidnapping and harassing two women while working as an Uber driver on May 11, has been accused of kidnapping a third woman that same night, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette citing court records.

Lomotey allegedly kidnapped the woman before the previously-reported incident involving two other women. In this case, the woman said she had been drinking and smoking marijuana at a nightclub before walking outside and seeing a car with an Uber sticker. Although she didn’t call an Uber, the woman claims she gave Lomotey $10 in cash and asked him to drive her home.

During the ride, Lomotey allegedly asked the woman if she was single before grabbing her wrist. According to court records, he locked the car’s doors multiple times as the woman tried to unlock them and escape. She said that they started to “tustle” because she wanted to get out of the car and Lomotey ripped her shirt and bra during the altercation.

The woman alleges she opened the door and jumped out of the moving car. Lomotey allegedly slowed down after she jumped, but eventually sped away and left her at an unknown location in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh. According to court records, he picked up two more women who he’s accused of kidnapping moments after speeding away from the woman he left in Homewood.

The third woman to come forward with an accusation against Lomotey didn’t report the incident immediately, but did so when she recognized him in the news. Lomotey was charged with kidnapping the third woman on Monday.

