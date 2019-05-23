Penn State Alumni To Host Lacrosse Final Four Mixer

The Penn State Alumni Association will host a championship mixer for fans and alumni headed to South Philly for the NCAA men’s lacrosse championship semifinals.

Attendees will be able to enjoy complimentary snacks, performances by Penn State’s cheerleaders and student and alumni pep bands, and a cash bar for those old enough to drink.

The mixer will run from 12-2 p.m. at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, which is located just steps away from Lincoln Financial Field, the venue of this year’s Final Four.

With White Out conditions forecasted for Saturday, fans attending will also be encouraged to pick up their white shakers at the event before heading over to cheer on the Nittany Lions as they take on Yale Saturday afternoon.

Online registration for the event is currently available, although the mixer will be free and open to all of Penn State’s “just outside Philly” crowd. More information about the event can be found on the Alumni Association’s website.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions will take on No. 5 Yale in the second semifinal of the day at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. If you can’t make it to the mixer or game, it will be broadcast on ESPN2.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

