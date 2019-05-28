Penn State Men’s Basketball To Face Georgetown In 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games
Penn State men’s basketball will reportedly be back in the Gavitt Tipoff Games this upcoming season, facing off against Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas.
College hoops insider Jon Rothstein reported the news Tuesday afternoon in a tweet that included several other games that will make up the Gavitt Games.
The series of games is named for Dave Gavitt, the former head basketball coach at Providence College and the first commissioner of the Big East Conference.
The series includes eight games played between Big Ten and Big East Conference teams to open the college basketball season. It began in 2015 and is scheduled to continue until 2022.
Penn State played in the inaugural year of the tipoff games, playing DePaul in November of 2015 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Demons by a score of 68-62.
Pat Chambers’ squad took part in the series again in 2018 when it traveled to Chicago to face DePaul for a second time, losing in overtime 72-70.
The Nittany Lions are taking on a Georgetown program with a much richer basketball history but that has struggled in recent years. The Hoyas have failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament since 2015 and haven’t won the Big East since 2007.
Penn State is also scheduled to play in the NIT Tipoff Tournament and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
