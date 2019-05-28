Penn State Men’s Basketball To Face Georgetown In 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games

Penn State men’s basketball will reportedly be back in the Gavitt Tipoff Games this upcoming season, facing off against Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas.

College hoops insider Jon Rothstein reported the news Tuesday afternoon in a tweet that included several other games that will make up the Gavitt Games.

Sources: Matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games are set.



Villanova at Ohio State

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Creighton at Michigan

Purdue at Marquette

Providence at Northwestern

Penn State at Georgetown

Minnesota at Butler

DePaul at Iowa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019

The series of games is named for Dave Gavitt, the former head basketball coach at Providence College and the first commissioner of the Big East Conference.

The series includes eight games played between Big Ten and Big East Conference teams to open the college basketball season. It began in 2015 and is scheduled to continue until 2022.

Penn State played in the inaugural year of the tipoff games, playing DePaul in November of 2015 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Demons by a score of 68-62.

Pat Chambers’ squad took part in the series again in 2018 when it traveled to Chicago to face DePaul for a second time, losing in overtime 72-70.

The Nittany Lions are taking on a Georgetown program with a much richer basketball history but that has struggled in recent years. The Hoyas have failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament since 2015 and haven’t won the Big East since 2007.

Penn State is also scheduled to play in the NIT Tipoff Tournament and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Trial Begins For Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Accused Of Deleting Video Evidence In Hazing Case More than two years after the February 2017 death of Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza at Beta Theta Pi fraternity, the first trial in the case began Tuesday.