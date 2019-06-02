Confirmed: Saquon Barkley Has The Horses In The Back
When you really think about it, we know a lot about Saquon Barkley.
We know Barkley is one of the NFL’s brightest stars after winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award and how good he is at jumping over defenders. We also know just how much he loves Penn State, and we recently found out just how his legs got as big as tree trunks.
On Saturday, though, the world learned a new bit of information about the running back. We can now confirm that Saquon Barkley does, in fact, have the horses in the back.
Barkley and the kiddos who attended his youth football camp over the weekend took some time to jam out to Lil Nas X’s mega hit Old Town Road. The song has swept the nation during its eight-week stay on top of the Billboard Hot 100.
After hosting his first camp last month at Holuba Hall in Happy Valley, Barkley hosted hundreds of kids eager to learn about the game of football at West Essex High School in North Caldwell, NJ. As you can clearly see, the campers got a chance to jam out with the superstar, who got absolutely mobbed.
Curtis Riley and Mark Allen — a pair of Barkley’s former teammates with the Giants and Penn State, respectively — clearly enjoyed the minute-long clip.
We’ll see you and the horses on Old Town Road, 26.
