Fans Can Win Leg Day Workout With Saquon Barkley

Want quads like the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year?

Fans have until June 4 to post a video of their four-person squad completing Saquon’s Quad Squad Quad Challenge. In order to enter the contest you need to follow @NFL on social media and post the video of the Quad Challenge on either Twitter or Instagram, tag the NFL, and include the hashtag #NFL100Contest.

Want to win a Leg Day with @saquon?



Show us you have what it takes by posting a video of your squad attempting ‘Saquon’s Quad Squad Quad Challenge’ and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest by June 4th to enter.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/jtFBAN1dNx pic.twitter.com/ZO2ow7Idpc — NFL (@NFL) May 28, 2019

The workout consists of two 10-second lunge holds, a 10-second set of squats, a 10-second set of jump squats, and a 20-second squat hold. If that sounds intimidating, perhaps tree-trunk legs like these are enough of an incentive.

The winning “Quad Squad” will receive a trip to New York City, a VIP visit to the Giants’ training facility, and a personal leg day workout led by Barkley himself. Winners will also receive tickets to a Giants’ preseason game of their choosing and an NFL 100 swag package that includes a pair of Bose headphones.

Coming off of a dominant rookie season in which the Quad God turned in 15 total touchdowns and 1,307 rushing yards, the Giants superstar likely has plenty of tips on how to get your quads in tip-top shape.

More information for the challenge can be found on the NFL’s website.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

