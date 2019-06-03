Four-Star Offensive Lineman Olu Fashanu Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu on Monday morning.

Fashanu is a tackle who hails from Washington, DC, and he currently plays for Gonzaga High School. He has an impressive list of scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, and Alabama, among others, but he ultimately picked the Nittany Lions.

James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2020 definitely isn’t short on offensive linemen, and he just added another good one in Fashanu. Penn State currently has verbal pledges from Grant Toutant, Aaryn Parks, RJ Adams, Golden Achumba, and Nick Dawkins. Fashanu, who visited Penn State unofficially on March 30 and June 1, is just the second listed tackle in Penn State’s recruiting class along with Toutant, a four-star prospect from Michigan.

Penn State had an ice-cold month of May on the recruiting trail. The team failed to land a single commitment and lost out on Julian Fleming, the best receiver available this cycle, to Ohio State. If anything else, Fashanu’s commitment could help James Franklin get back on track and get the ball rolling on his 2020 recruiting class, which now features 11 players and is ranked No. 10 in the nation.

The 6’5″, 290-pound lineman has featured at both tackle and guard for his high school squad, and you can get a glimpse of what he can offer to Penn State by watching his highlight tape.

