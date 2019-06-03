Two Penn State Football Alumni Included On 2020 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

Two more Nittany Lions now have an opportunity to etch their names into college football history forever.

Former Penn State offensive linemen Steve Wisniewski and Jeff Hartings were listed on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 ballot. The pair would become the 20th and 21st Nittany Lions to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both players were a part of legendary Penn State teams of the 1980s and 1990s. Wisniewski was named a first team All-American in 1986 and 1988 as an offensive guard, and helped lead Penn State to a national championship victory in 1986.

After his standout career at Penn State, Wisniewski played 13 years for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders. His nephew, Stefen, also played at Penn State as an offensive lineman from 2006 to 2010 and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft. The younger Wisniewski most recently won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Hartings also had a legendary career as a Nittany Lion. The offensive lineman earned first team All-American honors in 1994 and 1995 and was a key player on Penn State’s 1994 Big Ten Championship squad . The 1994 team is widely considered one of Penn State’s great-ever offenses, averaging 47.8 points per game and finishing with a 12-0 record.

The Ohio native was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 23 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, playing five seasons in Detroit before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2001. Hartings played in the 2004 and 2005 Pro Bowls before retiring in 2006.

You can cast your vote for these two Nittany Lion legends here.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]