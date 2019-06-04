Borough Council Passes Resolution To Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, 100 Percent Renewable Energy In State College By 2050

The State College Borough Council unanimously passed a resolution stating that downtown State College would achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100 percent renewable energy by no later than 2050.

State College is one of more than 100 municipalities in the United States that have promised to make this transition by becoming a Sierra Club “Ready for 100” municipality. The resolution introduced by Councilman Jesse Barlow follows the example State College has set after passing a Sustainability Plan in 2018, which immediately began reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It also coincides with the Borough’s Home Rule Charter, which states that “all residents in State College possess a right to a sustainable energy future, which includes, but is not limited to, the development, production, and use of energy from renewable fuel sources.”

Earlier efforts to conserve energy in the Borough started with Resolution 944, which was signed by former Mayor Bill Welch in 2007. The resolution began practices to lower State College’s carbon footprint and focus on renewable energy.

The state of Pennsylvania contributes approximately one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions affect agriculture, water quality, ecosystems, and human health. Borough Council’s newest resolution will improve more than the just environmental conditions, however, by bringing benefits to low-income residents and employment opportunities.

“Both the magnitude and speed needed to achieve these reductions necessary to prevent dangerous human-induced climate disruption urgently requires all local government entities to cooperate with other levels of government, the private sector, educational institutions, agriculture, and others to rapidly develop strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero,” the resolution states.

In order to achieve these goals, the Borough will communicate with peer governments, businesses, and the University to bring awareness to climate disruption and the ways it disproportionately impacts minorities, low-income residents, and future residents.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.