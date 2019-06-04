Dante Biasi Drafted No. 169 Overall By Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals drafted Penn State baseball pitcher Dante Biasi in the sixth round on Tuesday, making him the fourth Nittany Lion to be picked in five years.
The redshirt sophomore was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 22nd round of the 2016 MLB Entry Draft coming out of high school, but instead chose to play college ball in State College.
After missing his freshman season due to injury, Biasi had a productive first year on the mound for the Nittany Lions. The Hazleton, PA native finished his 2018 campaign with a team-high three wins and a second-most 51 strikeouts.
Biasi was once again a key starting pitcher for the Nittany Lions throughout the 2019 season. He finished the year with a 2.55 ERA and three wins. The southpaw was a workhorse for Penn State to say the least, pitching a total of 74 innings on the season.
The Royals have drafted two other pitchers in this year’s draft so far. Alec Marsh from Arizona State and Grant Gambrell from Oregon State were both picked up by Kansas City.
