NaVorro Bowman Retires After Eight NFL Seasons

Joe Hermitt
By Will Pegler
6/4/19 4:19 pm

NaVorro Bowman’s NFL career has officially come to a close.

Bowman retired as a member of the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday, the team announced in a statement.

Bowman had a standout career as a linebacker at Penn State. The Maryland native helped lead the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship in 2008, finishing the season with a team-high 106 total tackles. He also posted four sacks that year to rank third on the team.

The “Linebacker U” legend stepped into a much larger role than expected in that 2008 season after All-American candidate Sean Lee went down with an injury in spring practice. The junior was named first team All-Big Ten at the end of the season, and broke Penn State’s bowl record with five tackles for loss in a defeat to USC in the Rose Bowl.

Bowman was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played alongside All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis and quickly made a name for himself. Bowman was named first team All-Pro four times and won the Butkus Award (Pro) in 2013.

Bowman played seven seasons with the 49ers, missing the 2014 season due to a gruesome knee injury. He finished his career by playing ten games with the Oakland Raiders in 2017, but will always be remembered as an all-time great in San Francisco.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

