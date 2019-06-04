PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

News

Several State College Businesses Closed for Days Following Power Outage

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
6/4/19 1:12 pm

Six downtown State College businesses remained closed Tuesday morning after an electrical system failure in their shared West College Avenue building on Friday.

Momotaro, Chronic Town, Five Guys, Little Szechuan, Krishan’s Indian Market and Starbucks — located between 220 and 232 W. College Ave. — have been unable to open since an equipment failure at the complex’s electrical service entrance on Friday afternoon, Centre Region Code Agency Director Walt Schneider said on Tuesday morning.

Schneider said that the equipment failure in turn resulted in damage to other building equipment.

Contractors were able to restore enough power for critical needs such as refrigeration, but the system had not been fully restored and the businesses were not ready for occupancy.

Schneider said that needed parts were not immediately available in the area and that the system could not be fully fixed until they came in. He added that the contractor has done “an incredible job” of working over the weekend and finding parts to restore some power during what is a busy time for electrical contractors.

Once the necessary repairs have been made, Schneider said his agency will conduct electrical and fire safety systems inspections and the health department will need to conduct inspections as well. Those inspections could occur as early as Tuesday afternoon, but are dependent on completion of repairs. 

As soon as the businesses pass inspection, they will be able to open at their discretion, Schneider said.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Comments

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

