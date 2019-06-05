Penn State Hockey Releases 2019-20 Schedule

Are you ready for some hockey, Penn State?

Hockey season is still a little ways away, but Penn State men’s hockey released its 2019-20 slate of games on Wednesday morning.

Guy Gadowsky’s program will open the 2019-20 season with a nine-game homestand following an exhibition contest against the University of Ottawa at Pegula Ice Arena on October 6. The team will open the season with a two-game set against Sacred Heart on October 11 and 12 before a series against Alaska Fairbanks the following week and a one-off contest against Robert Morris on October 25.

Penn State will open Big Ten play with home series against Wisconsin and Michigan State over the first two weekends of November before heading up to Minnesota for its first away series of the year on November 15 and 16. The Nittany Lions will be back at Pegula Ice Arena for two games against Ohio State prior to a two-game swing against Merrimack and UMass-Lowell in Massachusetts, which will begin the team’s longest stretch of road games trip this season.

The team will close out the first half of the season with road trips to Michigan and Notre Dame on December 6-7 and 13-14, respectively, before winter break. Penn State will return to action on January 3 and 4 with two non-conference games against Niagara before a road game against Robert Morris on January 11.

An away series against Michigan State on January 24-25 will be followed by two home contests against Notre Dame on January 31 and February 1. Penn State’s final two road trips of the year will be to Columbus and Madison for two-game sets against Ohio State and Wisconsin on February 7-8 and 14-15, respectively, and the Nittany Lions will wrap up the 2019-20 season with a pair of games against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State finished the 2018-19 season with a 22-15-2 record and narrowly missed out on a third consecutive NCAA tournament bid. The Nittany Lions will return most of their core from last season, including senior captains Brandon Biro, Kris Myllari, and Liam Folkes.

One of the nation’s best forward lines in Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt, and Liam Folkes will also be back for the upcoming season, so expectations are high for Guy Gadowsky’s program.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

