Penn State Hockey Releases 2019-20 Schedule
Are you ready for some hockey, Penn State?
Hockey season is still a little ways away, but Penn State men’s hockey released its 2019-20 slate of games on Wednesday morning.
Guy Gadowsky’s program will open the 2019-20 season with a nine-game homestand following an exhibition contest against the University of Ottawa at Pegula Ice Arena on October 6. The team will open the season with a two-game set against Sacred Heart on October 11 and 12 before a series against Alaska Fairbanks the following week and a one-off contest against Robert Morris on October 25.
Penn State will open Big Ten play with home series against Wisconsin and Michigan State over the first two weekends of November before heading up to Minnesota for its first away series of the year on November 15 and 16. The Nittany Lions will be back at Pegula Ice Arena for two games against Ohio State prior to a two-game swing against Merrimack and UMass-Lowell in Massachusetts, which will begin the team’s longest stretch of road games trip this season.
The team will close out the first half of the season with road trips to Michigan and Notre Dame on December 6-7 and 13-14, respectively, before winter break. Penn State will return to action on January 3 and 4 with two non-conference games against Niagara before a road game against Robert Morris on January 11.
An away series against Michigan State on January 24-25 will be followed by two home contests against Notre Dame on January 31 and February 1. Penn State’s final two road trips of the year will be to Columbus and Madison for two-game sets against Ohio State and Wisconsin on February 7-8 and 14-15, respectively, and the Nittany Lions will wrap up the 2019-20 season with a pair of games against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena.
Penn State finished the 2018-19 season with a 22-15-2 record and narrowly missed out on a third consecutive NCAA tournament bid. The Nittany Lions will return most of their core from last season, including senior captains Brandon Biro, Kris Myllari, and Liam Folkes.
One of the nation’s best forward lines in Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt, and Liam Folkes will also be back for the upcoming season, so expectations are high for Guy Gadowsky’s program.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Freshman 101: Scheduling Classes
Scheduling classes can be confusing for incoming freshmen. It’s hard to navigate the logistics of LionPATH even with the help of advisors and NSO leaders there to guide you.
Jordan Stout With Multiple Opportunities To Step In Immediately On Penn State’s Special Teams
Don’t expect Stout to steal Jake Pinegar’s job, but he could step in as the Nittany Lions’ kickoff specialist sooner rather than later.
Trace McSorley Talks Tommy Stevens Transfer, Penn State Football’s Quarterback Possibilities In Radio Interview
Trace McSorley Talks Tommy Stevens Transfer, Penn State Football’s Quarterback Possibilities In Radio Interview
Send this to a friend
Comments