Penn State Women’s Volleyball Releases 2019 Schedule

Penn State women’s volleyball released its regular season schedule for 2019 on Wednesday morning.

: https://t.co/8m7tB7NZVD pic.twitter.com/gXqQN3KQB4 — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) June 5, 2019

The Nittany Lions will open their season against Hofstra during the Penn State Classic on Friday, August 30. They’ll then face Holy Cross and Wichita State on Saturday, August 31 as part of the event before heading to Iowa State for a pair of matches against the Cyclones and LSU on September 6 and 7, respectively.

Penn State will also host the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge at Rec Hall, and it features a pair of tough matchups. Russ Rose’s program will take on reigning national champion Stanford — the team that knocked Penn State out of last season’s NCAA tournament with a 3-1 victory in the Elite Eight — on September 13 before facing off against Oregon, which finished the 2018 season with a 23-11 record.

The team will open conference play with home matches against Michigan State and Rutgers on September 25 and 28, respectively, following a home-and-home with Pitt on September 20 and 22. An away contest against Wisconsin on October 2 will be followed by a three-match homestand against Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio State on October 5, 11, and 12.

After that homestand, Penn State will hit the road for nine of its next 12 matches before wrapping up the season with two home contests against Wisconsin and Minnesota. The team’s only consecutive home matches after October 12 fall on November 8 and 9, which is when Purdue and Indiana will come to Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions will play a total of 16 home matches throughout the 2019 season. Russ Rose’s program posted a 26-8 record last season and has qualified for the NCAA tournament in every season since 1981.

