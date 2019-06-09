Wide Receiver Norval Black Commits To Penn State

Junior college wide receiver Norval Black announced he’s committed to Penn State football on Sunday afternoon.

EXTREMELY BLESSED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE RECEIVED MY FIRST OFFER AND I AM ALSO COMMITTED TO PENN STATE #WEARE #LLTS @coachjfranklin @GeradParker1 @markduda73 pic.twitter.com/AWH5mDQ5L4 — Norval Black  (@NB3live) June 9, 2019

Black picked up his first and only D-I offer from the Nittany Lions after attending their Elite Camp in Happy Valley, and he committed to James Franklin’s program on the spot. Before attending Sunday’s camp, Black visited Penn State in an unofficial capacity on May 18.

The 6’1″, 158-pound pass-catcher spent the 2018 season with Lackawanna College in Scranton, PA. He finished second on his team with 445 receiving yards and five touchdowns and posted those numbers on just 15 receptions. He attended Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland. Current Nittany Lions Anthony Whigan and Jaquan Brisker were teammates with Black at Lackawanna College during their JUCO days.

Penn State’s newest addition will add even more depth to a talented group of wideouts. Anticipated starters KJ Hamler, Jahan Dotson, and Justin Shorter headline a position group that also features options like Daniel George, Mac Hippenhammer, and Weston Carr, a graduate transfer joining the team this season.

You can get a glimpse of what Black will bring to Penn State by watching his highlight tape.

