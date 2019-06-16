Nittany Lion Inducted Into Mascot Hall Of Fame
The symbol of our best is now standing in the hall of fame, folks!
The Nittany Lion was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame on Sunday morning in Whitting, Indiana. He was nominated in October 2016 and was voted into the Hall of Fame in November 2017.
Penn State’s mascot kicked off the weekend by celebrating Friday night with fellow inductees Sluggerrr from the Kansas City Royals, Tommy Hawk from the Chicago Blackhawks and Benny The Bull from the Chicago Bulls.
The Nittany Lion announced his induction date Saturday afternoon and that the festivities would be broadcast on Facebook Live Sunday morning.
The Nittany Lion is the eighth college mascot to join the Mascot Hall of Fame. Other Big Ten mascots include Brutus the Buckeye (Ohio State), Bucky the Badger (Wisconsin), and Lil Red (Nebraska).
Back in April, the Nittany Lion attended the grand opening where his official plaque was unveiled. Prior to that weekend, the Mascot Hall of Fame existed only online. The beloved mascot has been the face of the university since 1904.
