Christopher Jefferson Named Director Of The Office Of Fraternity And Sorority Life

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
6/18/19 9:38 am

Christopher Jefferson has been named the next director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Penn State, and will officially begin his tenure July 1. Jefferson replaces Steve Veldkamp, who has served as the interim director for this office since 2018.

“I am ecstatic to serve in this role,” Jefferson said in a release. “Through strategic interventions, coaching, assessment and data-informed practices, I am confident we will help students at Penn State reach their potential as leaders, learn to live their values and have a positive impact on the community.”

Currently the director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Indiana State University, Jefferson has spent the past year supervising Greek life, fostering collaboration among members of the community, and providing training for student leaders, chapter advisors, and governing councils.

Jefferson previously held positions as the associate director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at North Carolina State University, associate director of Leadership and Student Involvement at Old Dominion University, and assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at George Mason.

He’s also a member of the Association of Fraternity and Sorority Advisors, Membership Intake Resource Group, and the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. Additionally, he serves as a facilitator for Phi Kappa Tau’s National Leadership Academy and the North American Interfraternity Conference.

Jefferson earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri.

“The exceptional strength of the candidate pool was indicative of the success we’re having with reforming and improving our fraternity and sorority system,” Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims said. “Chris was the best of the best, and we’re lucky to have him joining Penn State.”

Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

