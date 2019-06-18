Tour Beaver Stadium During Arts Fest
If you’re looking to take a break from all the
daylonging “art” during Arts Fest, you can take a walk through Beaver Stadium to see the place that’s usually #107kstrong look more like Heinz Field.
The Penn State All-Sports Museum will host eight tours of Beaver Stadium during Arts Fest on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. Tours on both days will start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.
Visitors will get to go behind the scenes to see spots like the media room, home locker room, and recruiting and club areas while also getting to walk through the tunnel and onto the field.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors, and Friends of the Penn State All-Sports Museum. They’re on sale now to Friends of the Penn State All-Sports Museum and will be available to the public on Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the museum. You can become a Friend here or by calling 814-865-0044.
All proceeds will benefit the Penn State All-Sports Museum’s collections and community programming.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Still Among Nation’s Most Expensive Student Football Tickets
Penn State has the fourth-most expensive student ticket prices in the country.
Seniors Bemoan New Penn State Football Student Ticket Sale System
Every Penn State senior who thought, “This is my fourth time buying football tickets. It’ll be NBD.” was in for a shock when they logged on to the Student Ticket Account Manager this morning.
Send this to a friend
Comments