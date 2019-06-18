PSU news by
Tour Beaver Stadium During Arts Fest

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
6/18/19 4:02 am

If you’re looking to take a break from all the daylonging “art” during Arts Fest, you can take a walk through Beaver Stadium to see the place that’s usually #107kstrong look more like Heinz Field.

The Penn State All-Sports Museum will host eight tours of Beaver Stadium during Arts Fest on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. Tours on both days will start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Visitors will get to go behind the scenes to see spots like the media room, home locker room, and recruiting and club areas while also getting to walk through the tunnel and onto the field.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors, and Friends of the Penn State All-Sports Museum. They’re on sale now to Friends of the Penn State All-Sports Museum and will be available to the public on Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the museum. You can become a Friend here or by calling  814-865-0044.

All proceeds will benefit the Penn State All-Sports Museum’s collections and community programming.

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's co-news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

