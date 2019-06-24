PSU news by
Alyssa Naeher Concedes First Goal Of 2019 World Cup, USWNT Advances To Quarterfinal After 2-1 Victory Over Spain

Ryen Gailey | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
6/24/19 2:23 pm

Penn State women’s soccer alumnae Alyssa Naeher and Ali Krieger are off to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

The United States Women’s National Team knocked off Spain to book its spot in the last eight of this year’s tournament. Naeher was the Americans’ starting goalkeeper for the fourth time in as many games this tournament, and Krieger was an unused substitute.

Monday’s round of 16 match got off to a lively start for a both start. USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn blocked a shot with her face inside the first minute before forward Tobin Heath won a penalty five minutes later. American captain Megan Rapinoe buried the ensuing spot-kick to give the USWNT a 1-0 lead.

Spain answered right back and gave Naeher her first blemish of the 2019 World Cup. Sauerbrunn turned the ball over just outside the 18-yard box following a free kick by the goalkeeper, and Jennifer Hermoso stuck a shot into the top corner of Naeher’s net to equalize in the ninth minute.

The second half got off to a much calmer start, and Naeher wasn’t credited with a single save in the final 45 minutes of the match. Megan Rapinoe scored another penalty in the 76th minute to give the Americans a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Naeher’s most significant involvement of the second half was punching away a free kick in the 80th minute. She was shaken up on the play after colliding hard with a Spanish attacker, but she didn’t leave the match.

The USWNT’s victory over Spain set up a huge match against host nation France in the quarterfinal round. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. Friday, and you’ll be able to watch the game on FOX.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

