PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Washington Nationals To Host THON Night July 27

THON
By Matt DiSanto
6/25/19 4:02 am

The Washington Nationals will hold their annual THON night on Saturday, July 27, when they welcome the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers to Nationals Park.

Tickets for the game are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to THON’s 2020 fundraising season. Outfield terrace seats will cost $19 each, upper terrace seats $22, and seats near the scoreboard for $25. The game’s first pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.

The Nationals won’t be the only MLB team to host a THON game this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates will help raise money #FTK when they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to PNC Park on Sunday, July 21.

More information about the game can be found on THON’s Facebook page.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Fatorma Mulbah Commits To Penn State

Penn State strengthened its 2020 recruiting class once again on Saturday when it landed a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah.

Penn State Alumna Shawn Morelli Receives Second ESPY Nomination

Saquon Barkley Nominated For Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY

Class of 2018’s Alma Mater Display Unveiled In HUB

If you’ve ever found yourself tripping over the words of the Alma Mater at the end of a football game, now you can study them up and practice while walking through the HUB.

Penn State Associate AD Jeff Nelson To Retire In July

After 26 years with Penn State, associate athletic director of strategic communications Jeff Nelson announced Monday that he will retire at the end of next month.  “It’s been an incredible 25+ years with Penn State Athletics and I’m excited about what the next chapter will bring for myself, Julia and our family,” Nelson said in […]

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend