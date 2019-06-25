Washington Nationals To Host THON Night July 27

The Washington Nationals will hold their annual THON night on Saturday, July 27, when they welcome the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers to Nationals Park.

Tickets for the game are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to THON’s 2020 fundraising season. Outfield terrace seats will cost $19 each, upper terrace seats $22, and seats near the scoreboard for $25. The game’s first pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.

The Nationals won’t be the only MLB team to host a THON game this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates will help raise money #FTK when they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to PNC Park on Sunday, July 21.

More information about the game can be found on THON’s Facebook page.

