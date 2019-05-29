Pittsburgh Pirates To Host Fifth Annual Penn State Day To Benefit THON On July 21
The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold its fifth annual Penn State day to benefit THON on Sunday, July 21 when the team hosts the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tickets for the game are available now, and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go towards THON. Corner box seats will cost $35, while tickets in infield grandstand will go for $22. Fans who buy their tickets online now will receive an official Pirates/Penn State crossover cap.
Several other professional teams in the northeast region of the country have helped to raise money #FTK over the past year. Among others, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia Flyers both helped raise money for THON during their respective 2018-2019 seasons.
The game’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. on July 21. Fans from both sides of Pennsylvania can watch an entertaining in-state matchup as the Phillies come to PNC Park while also supporting a noble cause.
