LGBTQA Student Resource Center Reinvents Name To Maximize Inclusivity

The LGBTQA Resource Center will officially change its name to the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity beginning on July 1. The change will be made to accommodate the growing diversity in the community.

After input from students, University and campus partners, and other institutions, the center hopes that the name change will trigger an influx of students that don’t feel like they fit within the LGBTQA acronym to use their resources.

“While we have and will continue to serve lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and asexual people, and many more students who use an array of other language for their own identities and experiences, we recognize the need to change our name to better reflect a broader community and allow for growth of language and emerging identities across the spectrums of gender and sexuality,” Brian Patchcoski, the director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said in a release.

The center currently provides a wide range of resources including leadership opportunities, workshops, housing options, and one-on-one support. There are also a variety of on-campus organizations that focus on advocating for LGBTQ+ students to promote inclusion and visibility for the community.

The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will continue to educate members of the Penn State community and help LGBTQ+ students make connections and navigate University resources.

