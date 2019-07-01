PSU news by
4th Fest Fireworks To Light Up State College Sky Once Again

Penn State
By Ryen Gailey
7/1/19 12:07 am

Central PA 4th Fest will bring fireworks, a full day of family activities, and an abundance of delicious food to State College on July 4.

The day’s festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Firecracker 4K and four-mile races and continue with events including a lumberjack show, mechanical bull riding, roller derby, live music, and more. The Independence Day Parade will start at 2 p.m. and run for two hours, stretching from downtown State College to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Guests can enjoy a 14-foot long American flag cake as well as hot dog giveaways and offerings from local food vendors starting at 2 p.m. outside Beaver Stadium.

(Photo: Penn State)

The festival will wrap up with what the Travel Channel has called “one of the best fireworks displays in the world.” The fireworks display will kick off at 9 p.m.

Arguably the festival’s highlight, the pyrotechnics require the efforts of more than 600 dedicated volunteers and take approximately 1,300 hours to assemble.

There’s no charge for admission to the festival, but you’ll need to pay to park on campus. General passes cost $10, VIP passes (which provide an up-close look at the fireworks) cost $25, and RV-goers will need to pay $50 to park on campus.

More information about what the day has to offer can be found here and a full schedule can be found here.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a freshman early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

