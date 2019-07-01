Former Penn State Hoops Point Guard Tim Frazier Signs Contract With Detroit Pistons
Former Penn State men’s basketball point guard Tim Frazier signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The Nittany Lion has spent time with several NBA organizations since graduating from Penn State in 2014. He wasn’t taken in the draft but was signed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics to start his career, spending time with its D-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, and made it to the league’s All-Star Game in 2015. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 9.5 assists on the year and was named the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year.
Frazier has since spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and most recently the Milwaukee Bucks. He signed with Milwaukee in March of 2019 and remained on the team’s roster through their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Nittany Lion averaged 1.9 points per game on 11 games played in the postseason.
The 6’1″ guard was a consistent contributor for the Nittany Lions throughout his career. He was named to the All-Big Ten first team after his junior year in which he averaged 18.8 point per game, 6.2 assists, and 2.3 steals.
Frazier is the second point guard to be acquired by the Pistons so far this offseason, as it signed Derrick Rose to a two-year, $15 million deal this past Sunday.
