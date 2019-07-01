PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Former Penn State Hoops Point Guard Tim Frazier Signs Contract With Detroit Pistons

Bobby Chen | Onward State
By Will Pegler
7/1/19 8:13 pm

Former Penn State men’s basketball point guard Tim Frazier signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

The Nittany Lion has spent time with several NBA organizations since graduating from Penn State in 2014. He wasn’t taken in the draft but was signed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics to start his career, spending time with its D-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, and made it to the league’s All-Star Game in 2015. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 9.5 assists on the year and was named the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Frazier has since spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and most recently the Milwaukee Bucks. He signed with Milwaukee in March of 2019 and remained on the team’s roster through their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Nittany Lion averaged 1.9 points per game on 11 games played in the postseason.

The 6’1″ guard was a consistent contributor for the Nittany Lions throughout his career. He was named to the All-Big Ten first team after his junior year in which he averaged 18.8 point per game, 6.2 assists, and 2.3 steals.

Frazier is the second point guard to be acquired by the Pistons so far this offseason, as it signed Derrick Rose to a two-year, $15 million deal this past Sunday.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

State Budget Includes 2% Increase In Penn State’s General Support Appropriation

Governor Tom Wolf approved a $34-billion state budget Friday that includes an approximate $4.75 million increase in the university’s general support appropriation.

Tony Carr Named To New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster

Carr will join some guy named Zion Williamson with the Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Summer League, which is set to begin on July 5.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend