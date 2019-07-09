Former Vice President For Development Peter B. Weiler Passes Away

Former Vice President for Development Peter B. Weiler passed away at the age of 64 on July 3 due to complications from a 2016 cycling accident that left him a quadriplegic, according to a release.

Weiler came to Penn State as the executive director of the university’s Alumni Association after leaving his position as director of alumni relations at the University of Vermont. In 1996, he became Penn State’s associate vice president for development and alumni relations before being promoted to vice president for development in 2006.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Vermont in 1977, and he also earned a master’s degree in higher education administration in 1979. Weiler was named an honorary alum in 1995 and received the Kevin A. Steinberg Memorial award for his support for THON.

“During Peter’s time at Penn State, his leadership and expertise, combined with his boundless energy and enthusiasm for our mission, helped our alumni relations and development programs grow into one of the nation’s finest,” Penn State President Eric J. Barron said in a release. “Peter was passionate about his work, and he will be missed by all of us who share his passion for making Penn State the best it can be.”

Weiler is survived by his wife Karen and their three children Jamie, Griffin and Mac, who are all Penn State graduates. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at St. Andrew’s-by-the-Sea in Rye, NH. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Peter Weiler Family Endowment in Advancement and Philanthropy to honor and continue his legacy at Penn State.

