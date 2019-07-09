PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Running Back CJ Holmes Will Make Switch To Safety

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Will Pegler
7/9/19 4:39 pm

Penn State football’s CJ Holmes will switch to the defensive side of the ball and play safety for the Nittany Lions next season, according to the team’s mid-summer roster update released on Tuesday afternoon.

Holmes arrived in State College as a walk-on last summer after playing his freshman season as a running back at Notre Dame. He played in eight games for the Fighting Irish, finishing with 32 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Connecticut native was a nationally sought-after talent coming out of Cheshire Academy. He was ranked as the nation’s 19th-best running back recruit and was considered a four-star talent. Holmes finished his high school career with 1,697 total rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Holmes was considered more than a running back even in his high school days, as he was ranked as the 21st-best athlete coming out of Connecticut in 2017. He also lettered in track & field and lacrosse during his high school career.

The 6-foot, 217-pound athlete will add depth to a safety group that is returning just one starter in Garret Taylor. Holmes will likely battle with Lamont Wade, Jonathan Sutherland, John Petrishen, Jaquan Brisker, and Tyler Rudolph for playing time in the secondary.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

New LionPATH Update Opts For Fashion Over Function

A new visual update to LionPATH brought little functioning change to site and has generally been deemed pretty useless, per usual.

Penn State Football Unveils Jersey Numbers Of New Additions To Team

Wide receiver John Dunmore will assume the No. 8 jersey, which was formerly worn by Allen Robinson during the Bill O’Brien era.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend