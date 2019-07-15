Report: Three-Star Shooting Guard Dallion Johnson Commits To Penn State Hoops
Penn State men’s basketball added its first recruit to the class of 2020 with Dallion Johnson’s commitment on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein.
The 6’2″, 170-pound shooting guard is the top ranked recruit coming out of his home state of Massachusetts, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Pat Chambers’ program over Davidson, Rutgers, and Boston University, among others.
Johnson is widely known as a sharpshooter, hitting 85 three-pointers in just 24 games during his junior year at Phillips Academy in Andover. His 20.2 points per game this past season helped make him one of the top talents in New England.
Curtis Jones, Myles Dread, and Jamari Wheeler are among the group who will likely get the most time at guard next season, but Johnson will have a solid chance to add value to the group once he arrives on campus in 2020. His scoring ability will be a welcomed sight for all Nittany Lion fans.
Check out Johnson’s highlights from his sophomore year at Phillips Academy here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
‘Madden NFL 20’ Ratings For Former Penn State Football Stars
At 91 overall, Saquon Barkley is the highest-rated former Nittany Lion in this year’s edition of the popular “Madden NFL” video game.
Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler Named To Preseason Award Watch Lists
Parsons and Gross-Matos were named to the Bednarik Award’s watch list, and Hamler earned a spot on the Maxwell Award preseason list.
Send this to a friend
Comments