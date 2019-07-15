PSU news by
Report: Three-Star Shooting Guard Dallion Johnson Commits To Penn State Hoops

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Will Pegler
7/15/19 5:35 pm

Penn State men’s basketball added its first recruit to the class of 2020 with Dallion Johnson’s commitment on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein.

The 6’2″, 170-pound shooting guard is the top ranked recruit coming out of his home state of Massachusetts, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Pat Chambers’ program over Davidson, Rutgers, and Boston University, among others.

Johnson is widely known as a sharpshooter, hitting 85 three-pointers in just 24 games during his junior year at Phillips Academy in Andover. His 20.2 points per game this past season helped make him one of the top talents in New England.

Curtis Jones, Myles Dread, and Jamari Wheeler are among the group who will likely get the most time at guard next season, but Johnson will have a solid chance to add value to the group once he arrives on campus in 2020. His scoring ability will be a welcomed sight for all Nittany Lion fans.

Check out Johnson’s highlights from his sophomore year at Phillips Academy here.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

