Report: Three-Star Shooting Guard Dallion Johnson Commits To Penn State Hoops

Penn State men’s basketball added its first recruit to the class of 2020 with Dallion Johnson’s commitment on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein.

.@RivalsNation & @PABoysBball 2020 guard Dallion Johnson has committed to Penn State. One of the toughest shot-makers in the northeast. — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) July 15, 2019

The 6’2″, 170-pound shooting guard is the top ranked recruit coming out of his home state of Massachusetts, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Pat Chambers’ program over Davidson, Rutgers, and Boston University, among others.

Johnson is widely known as a sharpshooter, hitting 85 three-pointers in just 24 games during his junior year at Phillips Academy in Andover. His 20.2 points per game this past season helped make him one of the top talents in New England.

Curtis Jones, Myles Dread, and Jamari Wheeler are among the group who will likely get the most time at guard next season, but Johnson will have a solid chance to add value to the group once he arrives on campus in 2020. His scoring ability will be a welcomed sight for all Nittany Lion fans.

Check out Johnson’s highlights from his sophomore year at Phillips Academy here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

‘Madden NFL 20’ Ratings For Former Penn State Football Stars At 91 overall, Saquon Barkley is the highest-rated former Nittany Lion in this year’s edition of the popular “Madden NFL” video game.