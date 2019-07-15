Robbie Gould Agrees To New Contract With San Francisco 49ers

Former Penn State football kicker Robbie Gould will be back with the San Francisco 49ers after agreeing to a four-year, $19 million contract with the team.

Gould requested a trade from the organization earlier this offseason after receiving the 49ers’ franchise tag in February. At the time, the kicker made his desire to move closer to his family in Chicago clear, but the 49ers said they wouldn’t move the kicker. Negotiations took a turn for the better over the weekend — just in time for the NFL’s deadline that requires all franchise tagged players to sign long-term deals before 4 p.m. Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gould is guaranteed to receive $10.5 million over the first two years of the contract. However, negotiations didn’t fall through because of a two-year option clause the 49ers inserted into the deal that allows San Francisco to pick up the remaining two years of Gould’s new contract by week 17 of the 2020 season.

More details on the 49ers and kicker Robbie Gould reaching agreement on a two-year, $10.5 million fully-guaranteed deal that, including an option clause, can turn into a four-year, $19 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed:https://t.co/M6L9jfQuuU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2019

Picking up the option would give Gould $4.5 million in bonuses paid in separate $2.25 million installments: one as soon as the option is picked up, and another on April 1, 2021.

Schefter also reported Gould’s contract includes a $3 million signing bonus, and he’ll make $3.15 million in base salary this season. The 49ers will also reportedly pay their kicker a $4.35 million salary in 2020, and his salary will be $4.5 million and $4 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, if the 49ers pick up the two-year option.

Gould is currently the second-oldest Penn Stater playing in the NFL. He was the most accurate place kicker in the league after converting 72 of his 75 attempts for San Francisco. During his time as a Nittany Lion, Gould drilled 39 of 61 field goal tries, and he only missed six of his 121 extra point attempts from 2001-2004.

