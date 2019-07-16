PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Lift For Life 2019 Raises $56,018 For Uplifting Athletes

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/16/19 7:53 pm

Penn State football announced the preliminary fundraising total for this year’s Lift for Life event is $56,018. All of that money will go to Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit that supports rare disease research and awareness.

This year’s fundraising efforts added to the Penn State chapter of Uplifting Athletes’ total, and it’s now up to $1,386,780.22. Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter was created in 2003, and Lift for Life 2019 was the university’s 17th annual running of the event.

Lift for Life 2019 in Holuba Hall was a huge success. A large crowd of Penn State football fans came out to see their favorite players put through their paces in a number of different workouts — including a 225-pound bench press set. The offense squared off against the defense in a number of workouts and, towards the end of the event, a tug-of-war tournament that captivated the crowd on hand.

A few lucky children in attendance even got the chance to run some drills of their own with the guidance and coaching of a few Nittany Lions. The event concluded with the Penn State players holding an autograph session to show their appreciation for the fans who came out.

You can still donate money directly to Uplifting Athletes here. Donations will be accepted until Monday, September 30, so the announced preliminary total definitely still has a chance to increase before then.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Won’t Skate At Chicago Blackhawks’ Development Camp Following Offseason Hip Surgery

Barratt started skating on his own a couple weeks ago, but he won’t participate in any on-ice drills at the Blackhawks’ development camp after undergoing right hip surgery in April.

Penn State Football’s Offense Vows To Be One Of The Fastest In Recent Program History

Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler Named To Preseason Award Watch Lists

Crunchee Munchees Closes After Arts Fest

The State College late-night food game is about to get a little less cholesterol-triggering and lose a bit of appeal among hungry stoners.

Borough Council Approves Liquor License Transfer For Planned Downtown Restaurant

Council approved the transfer without imposing sales limits on the new owners with a 4-1 vote Monday evening.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend