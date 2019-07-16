Lift For Life 2019 Raises $56,018 For Uplifting Athletes

Penn State football announced the preliminary fundraising total for this year’s Lift for Life event is $56,018. All of that money will go to Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit that supports rare disease research and awareness.

This year’s fundraising efforts added to the Penn State chapter of Uplifting Athletes’ total, and it’s now up to $1,386,780.22. Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter was created in 2003, and Lift for Life 2019 was the university’s 17th annual running of the event.

Lift for Life 2019 in Holuba Hall was a huge success. A large crowd of Penn State football fans came out to see their favorite players put through their paces in a number of different workouts — including a 225-pound bench press set. The offense squared off against the defense in a number of workouts and, towards the end of the event, a tug-of-war tournament that captivated the crowd on hand.

A few lucky children in attendance even got the chance to run some drills of their own with the guidance and coaching of a few Nittany Lions. The event concluded with the Penn State players holding an autograph session to show their appreciation for the fans who came out.

You can still donate money directly to Uplifting Athletes here. Donations will be accepted until Monday, September 30, so the announced preliminary total definitely still has a chance to increase before then.

