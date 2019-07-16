Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Won’t Skate At Chicago Blackhawks’ Development Camp Following Offseason Hip Surgery

Penn State men’s hockey center Evan Barratt reportedly underwent hip surgery approximately three months ago and won’t skate at the Chicago Blackhawks’ development camp this week, according to multiple reports.

Evan Barratt says he had off-season right hip surgery about 3 months ago. Has already returned to skating and should be prepared to return to full on-ice training by the beginning of the #NCAA season#Blackhawks — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) July 15, 2019

Barratt will be restricted to off-ice work throughout the week in Chicago, but he began skating on his own a couple weeks ago, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotus. He expects to be cleared for action around the time the Nittany Lions start the 2019-20 regular season on October 11.

Last season, Barratt was one of Penn State’s most crucial forwards and a third of what evolved into perhaps the best forward line in college hockey. His unit with Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes routinely controlled play in the offensive zone. The rising junior center finished second on the team behind Limoges with 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in just 32 appearances.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ third-round pick in 2017 was called up to play for the United States at the U-20 World Junior Championship during Penn State’s winter break. He scored a goal and appeared in all seven games for the Americans, who earned a silver medal after losing to Finland 3-2 in the tournament’s gold medal game.

It’s unclear when exactly Barratt suffered the nagging injury that required surgery. Regardless, the situation has been one of the most difficult he’s dealt with in his hockey career.

“[Not skating this week] definitely stings a little bit,” Barratt said. “It’s been a long summer so far and having to deal with it has definitely taught me a lot of things. You can always learn from watching and just being around guys and the coaches. I’m not looking at it as a setback, but definitely as a learning experience as I go into the future.”

Barratt wasn’t the only Nittany Lion kept off the ice at his NHL development camp this summer due to a long-term injury. Rising sophomore wing Aarne Talvitie didn’t skate at the New Jersey Devils’ camp last week as he continues his long road to recovery from a torn ACL. The Finnish sharpshooter told The Athletic reporter Corey Masisak he expects to be ready for the start of Penn State’s season.

Guy Gadowsky’s team will kick off its regular season against Sacred Heart on October 11 at Pegula Ice Arena.

