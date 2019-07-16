PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Won’t Skate At Chicago Blackhawks’ Development Camp Following Offseason Hip Surgery

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/16/19 12:47 pm

Penn State men’s hockey center Evan Barratt reportedly underwent hip surgery approximately three months ago and won’t skate at the Chicago Blackhawks’ development camp this week, according to multiple reports.

Barratt will be restricted to off-ice work throughout the week in Chicago, but he began skating on his own a couple weeks ago, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotus. He expects to be cleared for action around the time the Nittany Lions start the 2019-20 regular season on October 11.

Last season, Barratt was one of Penn State’s most crucial forwards and a third of what evolved into perhaps the best forward line in college hockey. His unit with Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes routinely controlled play in the offensive zone. The rising junior center finished second on the team behind Limoges with 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in just 32 appearances.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ third-round pick in 2017 was called up to play for the United States at the U-20 World Junior Championship during Penn State’s winter break. He scored a goal and appeared in all seven games for the Americans, who earned a silver medal after losing to Finland 3-2 in the tournament’s gold medal game.

It’s unclear when exactly Barratt suffered the nagging injury that required surgery. Regardless, the situation has been one of the most difficult he’s dealt with in his hockey career.

“[Not skating this week] definitely stings a little bit,” Barratt said. “It’s been a long summer so far and having to deal with it has definitely taught me a lot of things. You can always learn from watching and just being around guys and the coaches. I’m not looking at it as a setback, but definitely as a learning experience as I go into the future.”

Barratt wasn’t the only Nittany Lion kept off the ice at his NHL development camp this summer due to a long-term injury. Rising sophomore wing Aarne Talvitie didn’t skate at the New Jersey Devils’ camp last week as he continues his long road to recovery from a torn ACL. The Finnish sharpshooter told The Athletic reporter Corey Masisak he expects to be ready for the start of Penn State’s season.

Guy Gadowsky’s team will kick off its regular season against Sacred Heart on October 11 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State Football’s Offense Vows To Be One Of The Fastest In Recent Program History

“You’re going to see one of the quickest, fastest Penn State football offenses that you’ve seen in a long time. Our offense is very hungry to prove that we can be a 400, 500, 600-yard offense consistently.”

Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler Named To Preseason Award Watch Lists

‘Madden NFL 20’ Ratings For Former Penn State Football Stars

Crunchee Munchees Closes After Arts Fest

The State College late-night food game is about to get a little less cholesterol-triggering and lose a bit of appeal among hungry stoners.

Borough Council Approves Liquor License Transfer For Planned Downtown Restaurant

Council approved the transfer without imposing sales limits on the new owners with a 4-1 vote Monday evening.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend