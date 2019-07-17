Penn State Football’s Pat Freiermuth Coming Back Leaner, More Explosive

Sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth broke out for Penn State football last season and carried the team at times. His 26 receptions for 368 yards and team-leading eight touchdowns earned him earned him freshman All-American honors from ESPN and 247Sports.

However, the 6’5″, 256-pound tight end’s success may’ve been a bit improbable, considering the unhealthy eating habits he came into college with.

“I wanted to come in kind of heavy, but I wanted to put the weight on [before] coming [to campus] so I didn’t have to put on the weight here, so I just ate a lot of bad food,” Freiermuth said last week at Lift for Life’s media availability.

He ended up gaining more than 30 pounds from the weight posted on his 247Sports page as a senior in high school to what he was listed as on Penn State’s roster last season. Although getting bigger may’ve helped him hold his own playing in the Big Ten last season and become one of the conference’s toughest players to bring down, he’s gained a new philosophy on eating.

Now, after spending one year on campus and under the watchful scrutiny of Penn State’s staff, the experienced sophomore is taking measures to ensure his body is getting proper nutrition in the healthiest ways possible.

His diet has evolved from eating to gain weight to eating strategically and for function. Breakfast usually includes juice, two eggs, and yogurt. Lunch is chicken, broccoli, and brown rice. Dinner is more of the same with a healthy combination of protein and carbs.

This new diet has paid dividends for the Massachusetts native.

Freiermuth decreased his body fat by two percent this offseason. He now sits at a lean 13 percent, thanks to healthy eating habits, four rigorous team workouts a week, and extra work in Holuba Hall and in the weight room outside of practice.

And a leaner, quicker Freiermuth shouldn’t bode too well for opposing defenses — especially considering the Nittany Lions’ emphasis on playing fast this year.

“I’m very confident going into this year,” he said. “Last year I think my body wasn’t at its best, but right now I’m working with [Strength and Conditioning] Coach [Dwight] Galt on the strength program, eating healthy and all that good stuff.

“I’m feeling really good, really lean, really strong, and really fast. I feel more elusive, more explosive. So very confident for the fall.”

About the Author

Patrick Arnold Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. He's oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting, among other things. He can usually be found watching sports or miscellaneous things on YouTube. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

