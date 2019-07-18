Board Of Trustees Re-Elects Dambly, Schuyler As Chair, Vice Chair For Third Term

Penn State’s Board of Trustees re-elected incumbents Mark Dambly and Matthew Schuyler to the position of chair and vice chair, respectively for the 2019-20 school year during its Thursday all-board meeting.

Both Dambly, who was first elected chairman in 2017, and Schuyler will now serve their third consecutive terms in their corresponding positions.

Dambly, running against alumni-elected trustee Bill Oldsey, received 24 votes to his opponent’s 12. Schuyler ran unopposed for the second consecutive year. Every other incumbent officer whose position was up for election was re-appointed.

Dambly was originally appointed to the Board by governor Ed Rendell in 2010, and serves as the president of the Philadelphia real estate development firm Pennrose Properties, LLC which he joined in 1992. Dambly holds a degree in real estate and insurance from Penn State.

“Thank you, Board, for you confidence in me to continue for another term,” Dambly said. “I look forward to leading the Board of Trustees for another year.”

Schuyler is an at-large Board representative and an executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Hilton Worldwide. He earned a degree in accounting from Penn State and was first elected to the Board in 2015. He was first named vice chair in 2017, and was unanimously re-elected to the position last summer.



The pair’s re-election completed an eventful day for the Board of Trustees. New student trustee Bryan Culler attended his first meeting after being appointed in May, and the Board approved its second consecutive tuition freeze for in-state, undergraduate students.

