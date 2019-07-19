Penn State Football’s Yetur Gross-Matos, Journey Brown Suspended For Violation Of Team Rules

Penn State football head coach James Franklin said defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and running back Journey Brown have been suspended from the team until August 1, according to multiple reports from Big Ten media days in Chicago.

Franklin wouldn’t comment on exactly why both players were suspended from the team for the summer, but he did say they were initially suspended at the end of spring practice. The head coach also didn’t say whether or not these suspensions would impact the players’ game availability at all.

Gross-Matos and Brown are both poised to play significant roles for the Nittany Lions during the 2019 season. The defensive end has generated top 10 NFL Draft hype throughout the offseason after breaking out into a star last year with a team-leading eight sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss. Gross-Matos was named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award (college football’s best defensive player), and he was also named one of five Big Ten preseason honorees from the conference’s East division.

Meanwhile, Brown will be a crucial part of running backs coach JaJuan Seider’s desired by-committee approach to the position. If Seider’s plan is executed as he desires, Brown, Ricky Slade, and Noah Cain and/or Devyn Ford will all see the field quite a bit throughout the 2019 season. This new approach is a stark contrast from the past few seasons, which featured Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders taking on the vast majority of carries.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

