American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Would’ve Gone To Penn State If He Went To College

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/22/19 11:45 am

Christian Pulisic, the American soccer superstar who recently joined English Premier League giants Chelsea FC, said he would’ve picked Penn State if he took the college route.

Pulisic was doing a question-and-answer session on Chelsea’s official Instagram account, and he cited a lot of his friends going to Penn State as a reason why he’d want to go there.

The USMNT star originally hails from Hershey, Pennsylvania, but college never really was in his future plans thanks to the start of his pro soccer career in Europe.

Borussia Dortmund — one of the largest clubs in Germany’s top soccer division — signed Pulisic in February 2015. He dominated at the U17 level for the club in the early stages of the 2015-16 season, so the Bundesliga giants brought him up to its main team following its winter break.

From then, Pulisic broke out into a star while playing against men. He scored his first Bundesliga goal on April 17 of that year before making at least 29 league appearances in each of his next two seasons with the club. Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal, the tournament that accompanies the normal league season in German soccer, in 2016-17 — Pulisic’s first full season as a regular in the first team.

Pulisic’s performances were good enough to secure a $73 million transfer to Chelsea FC in January. His move is the most expensive American transfer in soccer history, and he finished the 2018-19 season on loan at Dortmund before officially joining Chelsea this summer.

Pulisic became a key part of the United States Men’s National Team during his rise to stardom at Borussia Dortmund. The winger has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances for his country, and he became the youngest player to captain the USMNT on November 20, 2018.

A player of Pulisic’s caliber would definitely help Penn State’s men’s soccer program, which finished the 2018 season with a record of 6-9-2. As Chelsea FC noted on Twitter, there’s another soccer star out there who probably would’ve loved watching Pulisic wear the Nittany Lions’ blue and white every week.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

