PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Cam Brown, Micah Parsons Named To Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/22/19 11:23 am

The Butkus Award released its 2019 preseason watch list on Monday, and Linebacker U is naturally well-represented.

Penn State football outside linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown were among the players named to the list for the award annually given to college football’s best linebacker.

Brown, a senior from Burtonsville, Maryland, stepped into a starting role alongside Koa Farmer and Jan Johnson last season. He was one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent defenders throughout the year, which he finished with 63 tackles, 6.5 stops for a loss of yardage, and two sacks. At 6’5″ and 233 pounds, Brown also has the size to create turnovers and break up passes in coverage. He recorded three forced fumbles and six passes defended in his first year as a full-time starting linebacker.

Meanwhile, Parsons is one of, if not the single most athletic player on Penn State’s roster. Though he didn’t start regularly, the linebacker led his team in tackles with 82 as a true freshman. The freshman All-American will get his chance to start regularly following the departure of Koa Farmer, and he was also named to the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) watch list.

Pat Freiermuth (John Mackey Award), Michal Menet (Rimington Trophy), and KJ Hamler (Maxwell and Biletnikoff Awards) are among the other Nittany Lions to appear on award watch lists prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Jayson Oweh A Rising Star For Penn State Football, ‘Going To Be Unstoppable’

“As soon as his football skills are really sharp, Jayson’s going to be unstoppable.”

American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Would’ve Gone To Penn State If He Went To College

Pulisic said he would’ve gone to Penn State if he didn’t blossom into a superstar in European soccer.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend