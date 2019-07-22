Cam Brown, Micah Parsons Named To Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

The Butkus Award released its 2019 preseason watch list on Monday, and Linebacker U is naturally well-represented.

Penn State football outside linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown were among the players named to the list for the award annually given to college football’s best linebacker.

Brown, a senior from Burtonsville, Maryland, stepped into a starting role alongside Koa Farmer and Jan Johnson last season. He was one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent defenders throughout the year, which he finished with 63 tackles, 6.5 stops for a loss of yardage, and two sacks. At 6’5″ and 233 pounds, Brown also has the size to create turnovers and break up passes in coverage. He recorded three forced fumbles and six passes defended in his first year as a full-time starting linebacker.

Meanwhile, Parsons is one of, if not the single most athletic player on Penn State’s roster. Though he didn’t start regularly, the linebacker led his team in tackles with 82 as a true freshman. The freshman All-American will get his chance to start regularly following the departure of Koa Farmer, and he was also named to the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) watch list.

Pat Freiermuth (John Mackey Award), Michal Menet (Rimington Trophy), and KJ Hamler (Maxwell and Biletnikoff Awards) are among the other Nittany Lions to appear on award watch lists prior to the start of the 2019 season.

