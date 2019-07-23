PSU news by
Police Say Woman Attacked Medical Center Employees, Threatened Hospital

StateCollege.com
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
7/23/19 4:05 am

A Port Matlida woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted two Mount Nittany Medical staff members and threatened to blow up the emergency room.

State College police said that at about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, 59-year-old Susan D. Smith was threatening patients and refusing to leave the hospital. Smith allegedly spit in a nurse’s faced and kicked her in the leg. A technician reported that Smith also scratched him and kicked him in the ribs and legs.

The two employees told police that Smith said she was going to make a fertilizer bomb to blow up the emergency room. She also said she was “going to contact the KKK,” and used a racial slur, according to a criminal complaint.

After she was discharged, Smith allegedly began to scream at staff and dropped to the floor, refusing orders to leave. When police arrived, she resisted officers attempts to put her in a wheelchair, according to the complaint. She was eventually placed in a patrol car, continuing to yell and threatening to defecate in the vehicle.

When they arrived at the police station, Smith allegedly began to hit the windows of the patrol car with her hands and handcuffs, and officers attempted to restrain her. At that point, the officers realized Smith had removed her pants and believed she defecated in the car, “as there was a strong odor in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Smith allegedly then attempted to spit on an officer and kicked at the door window.

EMS was called and sedated Smith before she was taken back to MNMC.

Smith was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three summary counts of harassment.

Bail was denied because Smith refused to be arraigned, according to court records, and she was being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com.

