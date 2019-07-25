James Franklin Named To Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

James Franklin was listed among 23 of the best coaches in college football when he was named to the Dodd Trophy watch list on Thursday morning.

This year's preseason watch list consists of 23 head coaches representing 8 different conferences and Army + Notre Dame.



The resume speaks for itself:

– 9 National Championships

– 50 Conference Titles

– 9 National Championships

– 50 Conference Titles

– 2,012 career wins

The Dodd Trophy is described as “the most coveted national coaching award” that “honors, scholarship, leadership, and integrity.” The award has been given out to a coach at the end of each college football season since 1976.

Franklin was one of six Big Ten coaches to make the list, which is the most from any conference. Other coaches mentioned on the watch list include Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban, and Dabo Swinney, among others.

Penn State’s head coach is entering his sixth season in Happy Valley. He has a 45-21 record over the course of his tenure, and an impressive 31-9 record over the past three seasons. Franklin also has a Big Ten Championship victory and two bowl wins under his belt.

Franklin has a fast, young, and exciting team with a great defense to work with, so he should have a great opportunity this season to build on his already impressive resume at Penn State.

