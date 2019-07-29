Buffalo Bills Sign Former Penn State Football Tight End Kyle Carter

Former Penn State football tight end Kyle Carter inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday afternoon, according to the team’s Twitter account.

We’ve signed TE Kyle Carter and released LB Juwan Foggie.



Details: https://t.co/BWgnmKev4U pic.twitter.com/tZM6RFshJq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 29, 2019

Carter played five seasons as a Nittany Lion, and his most productive year was in 2012 when he was a true freshman. The 6’3″, 252-pound tight end was named a consensus first team freshman All-American and first team All-Big Ten that season after hauling in 36 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end was a consistent target for Penn State’s offense throughout his career in Happy Valley, and he finished his college career with 84 total catches for 963 yards. Carter also earned academic All-Big Ten honors during each of his five seasons as a Nittany Lion.

Since graduating from Penn State in 2015, Carter first joined the NFL by signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2016. After playing three games with Minnesota, he’s spent time on practice squads of the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Carter joined the Bills’ practice squad for the final three weeks of the 2018 season, but he was later released. After two tight ends went down with injuries in the early stages of training camp, the Bills signed Carter to add some depth to the position group.

