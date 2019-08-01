THON Releases 2020 Event Calendar

THON Weekend may still be months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to everything the fundraising season brings.

THON released the dates for many of its events throughout the year this week, including unique fundraisers, celebrations, and THON Weekend itself, which begins February 21.

Our yearlong efforts continue as we count down the days to our favorite THON events. Which event are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/ftjpZ88Mlp — Penn State THON (@THON) July 31, 2019

Here’s a breakdown of this year’s events:

THON Football Game (September 7) — A portion of ticket sales for Penn State’s matchup against Buffalo will be donated directly to THON. Tickets for the non-conference matchup, which start at $40, can be ordered here .

(September 7) — A portion of ticket sales for Penn State’s matchup against Buffalo will be donated directly to THON. Tickets for the non-conference matchup, which start at $40, can be ordered . THON Kickoff Celebration (September 18) — THON’s second-annual Kickoff Celebration will take over the HUB Lawn to start the fundraising season off with a bang. Different THON orgs will be present to help students get involved. The event will also include free food, activities, and entertainment for attendees.

(September 18) — THON’s second-annual Kickoff Celebration will take over the HUB Lawn to start the fundraising season off with a bang. Different THON orgs will be present to help students get involved. The event will also include free food, activities, and entertainment for attendees. Harvest Day (September 22) — Harvest Day is THON’s annual fall carnival. Here, Four Diamonds families can get their faces painted, take tractor rides, and make their way through a corn maze on a farm near Hershey, Pennsylvania.

(September 22) — Harvest Day is THON’s annual fall carnival. Here, Four Diamonds families can get their faces painted, take tractor rides, and make their way through a corn maze on a farm near Hershey, Pennsylvania. THON 5K (October 13) — One of the largest 5Ks in Pennsylvania, this event takes a scenic route through campus each year. Registration fees from the THON 5K directly benefit Four Diamonds. More information about the registration can be found here .

(October 13) — One of the largest 5Ks in Pennsylvania, this event takes a scenic route through campus each year. Registration fees from the THON 5K directly benefit Four Diamonds. More information about the registration can be found . 100 Days ’til THON Celebration (November 13) — Counting down exactly 100 days prior to THON Weekend, this event celebrates the organization’s mission to support pediatric cancer research. Attendees can expect an assortment of fun events, alternative fundraisers, and student performances.

(November 13) — Counting down exactly 100 days prior to THON Weekend, this event celebrates the organization’s mission to support pediatric cancer research. Attendees can expect an assortment of fun events, alternative fundraisers, and student performances. Family Carnival (December 8) — Families can participate in a variety of family-friendly fun at this event including games and arts and crafts. THON 2020’s official logo will be revealed for the first time at this event.

(December 8) — Families can participate in a variety of family-friendly fun at this event including games and arts and crafts. THON 2020’s official logo will be revealed for the first time at this event. THON Showcase (January 23) — Student groups will compete at this event to earn a performance at THON Weekend as well as a large donation to the group’s THON total.

(January 23) — Student groups will compete at this event to earn a performance at THON Weekend as well as a large donation to the group’s THON total. No Hair Don’t Care (February 17) — Students are encouraged to shave their heads to show support for pediatric cancer patients at this event. There’s no cost of admission, but donations can be made if you’re feeling especially generous.

Led by Executive Director Regina Duesler, THON 2020 will be the first to include new regulations restricting all fundraising to within State College. The organization banned fundraising that requires travel earlier this year.

We dance in 203!

