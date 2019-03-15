PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Regina Duesler Named THON 2020 Executive Director

By Elissa Hill
3/15/19 6:02 pm

Less than a month after THON weekend, the organization is already gearing up for next year’s dance marathon. THON named former Finance Director Regina Duesler the Executive Director for THON 2019.

Duesler began as a finance committee member for THON 2016 before becoming the finance admin captain for THON 2017 and the finance assistant treasurer captain for THON 2018.

“THON brings students together and gives us an opportunity to make a tangible impact on the world. I knew after first meeting that THON would be “my thing” in college,” Duesler told Onward State in December. “THON is the most incredible support system I have ever come across. The support we provide for the families is unprecedented.”

Duesler’s first task will be choosing the other directors to fill out her executive committee over the next few weeks.

Congratulations, Regina!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Recent Grad Brent Rice Announces Run For State College Borough Council

Rice currently works for the university’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations as an assistant director of annual leadership gifts.

UPUA’s 13th Assembly Finally Gets Heated In Penultimate Meeting

Nosh Cafe & Grill To Open At Former Site Of Cafe Verve

ESPN To Broadcast Every Match Of NCAA Championships Once Again

ESPN will show every match of the NCAA Championships, including three sessions in primetime on the flagship channel.

Airbnb Stats Already Surpass 2018 Totals For Graduation

Guests who have already booked are from a total of 10 countries, 28 states and 238 cities.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend