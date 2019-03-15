Regina Duesler Named THON 2020 Executive Director

Less than a month after THON weekend, the organization is already gearing up for next year’s dance marathon. THON named former Finance Director Regina Duesler the Executive Director for THON 2019.

We are excited to announce the THON 2020 Executive Director, Regina Duesler! We cannot wait to watch as your share your light and passion with the entire THON Community. pic.twitter.com/xjErG3r1Z9 — Penn State THON (@THON) March 15, 2019

Duesler began as a finance committee member for THON 2016 before becoming the finance admin captain for THON 2017 and the finance assistant treasurer captain for THON 2018.

“THON brings students together and gives us an opportunity to make a tangible impact on the world. I knew after first meeting that THON would be “my thing” in college,” Duesler told Onward State in December. “THON is the most incredible support system I have ever come across. The support we provide for the families is unprecedented.”

Duesler’s first task will be choosing the other directors to fill out her executive committee over the next few weeks.

Congratulations, Regina!



