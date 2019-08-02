PSU news by
Penn State Appoints New Chief Of Police Operations

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
8/2/19 7:55 pm

Penn State named Oklahoma State official Joseph Milek chief of police operations for University Police and Public Safety Friday.

Former Chief of Police Operations Keith Morris resigned in February, and Milek’s appointment marks the end of six-month nationwide search for Morris’s successor. Milek’s appointment officially takes effect August 26.

Milek, who previously served as Oklahoma State’s assistant chief of police, holds 26 years of law enforcement experience and served in the Cincinnati Police Department for more than two decades. He also served as the police chief and director of public safety at Xavier University and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice administration and criminal justice, respectively.

“Chief Milek has extensive experience in law enforcement and higher education, which will be a major asset to the department as we continue to grow and develop as one department at 22 campuses across Pennsylvania,” Charlie Noffsinger, the assistant vice president for University Police and Public Safety at Penn State, said in a release.

Milek will oversee police operations at Penn State’s 22 campuses, and Deputy Chief Tom Sowerby will remain commanding officer of the Eisenhower Police Station at University Park.

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

