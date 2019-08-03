Ellison Jordan No Longer Listed On Penn State Football’s Active Roster

Defensive tackle Ellison Jordan isn’t listed on Penn State football’s active roster anymore.

On June 18, Jordan sent out a tweet announcing his intention to leave the team. However, he deleted the tweet and said he wasn’t transferring from the university later that afternoon. Jordan also went into detail about his knee injury that ended his 2018 season early and his mental health on a Periscope live stream that day.

The defensive tackle missed Penn State’s final 10 games last year due to a knee infection that wasn’t properly diagnosed. Jordan thought he was only going to miss the team’s week 4 game against Illinois, and he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that found nothing wrong with his joints.

Jordan was rushed to the hospital on December 21 because of intense knee pain and a fever of more than 100 degrees. Doctors drained his knee and conducted blood tests, which found the infection that required another surgery in January 2019. The infection wasn’t considered career-ending, but it currently appears that Jordan’s time as a Nittany Lion has come to a close.

During his Penn State career, Jordan made 11 tackles, including nine in the 2017 season. He recorded the first full sack of his career during the Nittany Lions’ 63-10 victory over Kent State in 2018.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

