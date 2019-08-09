PSU news by
Four-Star Running Back Caziah Holmes Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Will Pegler
8/9/19 6:15 pm

Penn State football added its first running back to the recruiting class of 2020 with Caziah Holmes‘ commitment on Friday night.

Holmes chose Penn State over Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, and Miami, among others. He is the 35th-best player in his home state of Florida, and he’s ranked as the sixth-best all purpose running back in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s Florida connection continues to prove strong for the Nittany Lions. Penn State now has two running backs on the roster from the Sunshine State, including former four-star recruit Noah Cain. Freshman wide receiver John Dunmore, a fellow four-star prospect coming out of high school, is also a product of Seider’s excellent recruiting work in the Sunshine State.

Holmes checks in at 5’11” and 179 pounds, so he’ll bring plenty of speed and agility to Penn State’s running back room. The Cocoa, Florida native ran a 40-yard dash of 4.49 seconds and had a vertical jump of 38.10 inches this past February. He received his scholarship offer from Penn State in February of this year and officially visited the university on June 14.

The young speedster had a huge season at Cocoa High School in 2018. Holmes finished his junior year of high school ball with 1,196 yards and 15 touchdowns on 181 carries. He also caught 17 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games played for the Tigers last year.

You can check out Holmes’ highlights from his junior season here.

