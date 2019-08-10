Park Avenue Army, Sons Of Jeffrey Merge As Single Penn State Soccer Student Section

Park Avenue Army and Sons of Jeffrey will merge as a single Penn State Soccer student section, according to a statement from both organizations.

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/AwUmnAMVNu — Park Avenue Army (@ParkAvenueArmy) August 10, 2019

The two organizations, which organize support for Penn State men’s and women’s soccer, respectively, will operate together as Park Avenue Army this season.

“The merging of Sons of Jeffrey and Park Avenue Army is an action to incite unity and collaboration between supporters of both men’s and women’s soccer at Penn State,” the organizations said in a statement on Twitter. “While the in-game cultures will retain their own unique identities, student support of Penn State soccer will now be united under a single, succinct entity.

Park Avenue Army was founded in 2011, while the Sons of Jeffrey arrived on the Jeffrey Field scene in 2015. Members from both organizations occupy the northwest stand of Jeffrey Field on home match days.

Both Penn State women’s and men’s soccer begin their season with a home match against Stanford on August 23 and 30, respectively.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

