Penn State Hoops’ Student Ticket Sale Will Be Held On August 22

Students can buy tickets for $35 and will get to enter the Bryce Jordan Center early prior to all home games. They’ll also get free food beforehand and have the chance to win a number of different prizes. Anyone who retweets the team’s announcement will have a chance to win a flatscreen TV.

The Nittany Lions have yet to announce their upcoming Big Ten schedule, but they did announce their conference opponents for the season. Penn State will host Illinois, Maryland, and Wisconsin along with away contests against Michigan, Nebraska, and Purdue. The team will take on Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Rutgers twice — once at home and again on the road — throughout its conference slate.

Penn State’s non-conference schedule was released last month. Pat Chambers’ squad will play eight out-of-conference contests at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here’s the team’s full non-conference slate for the upcoming season:

November 5: Maryland Eastern Shore

November 9: Wagner

November 19: Bucknell

November 23: Yale

December 4: Wake Forest

December 14: Alabama

December 20: Central Connecticut

December 29: Cornell

Additionally, the ticket sale for Penn State’s matchup against Mississippi in the NIT Season tip-off at the Barclays Center also opened on Monday at 10 a.m. Penn State will play in the opening game of the event at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.

Public sale for tickets to NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center begins at 10 am ET Monday, Aug. 12. Your Nittany Lions face Mississippi in the event opener Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week. https://t.co/3mdsV9fyot #ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) August 12, 2019

