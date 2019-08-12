Penn State Hoops’ Student Ticket Sale Will Be Held On August 22
Penn State men’s basketball announced Monday afternoon that its student season ticket sale will begin on Thursday, August 22.
Students can buy tickets for $35 and will get to enter the Bryce Jordan Center early prior to all home games. They’ll also get free food beforehand and have the chance to win a number of different prizes. Anyone who retweets the team’s announcement will have a chance to win a flatscreen TV.
The Nittany Lions have yet to announce their upcoming Big Ten schedule, but they did announce their conference opponents for the season. Penn State will host Illinois, Maryland, and Wisconsin along with away contests against Michigan, Nebraska, and Purdue. The team will take on Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Rutgers twice — once at home and again on the road — throughout its conference slate.
Penn State’s non-conference schedule was released last month. Pat Chambers’ squad will play eight out-of-conference contests at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Here’s the team’s full non-conference slate for the upcoming season:
- November 5: Maryland Eastern Shore
- November 9: Wagner
- November 19: Bucknell
- November 23: Yale
- December 4: Wake Forest
- December 14: Alabama
- December 20: Central Connecticut
- December 29: Cornell
Additionally, the ticket sale for Penn State’s matchup against Mississippi in the NIT Season tip-off at the Barclays Center also opened on Monday at 10 a.m. Penn State will play in the opening game of the event at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.
